Murray logged 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 38 minutes in Friday's 97-95 win over the Thunder.

Murray led the Thunder in playing time Friday, and he tied for the highest scoring total on the team during the win over Oklahoma City. The 23-year-old had was less effective than usual over the past two games following his return from a right knee injury, but he returned to form in a significant way against the Thunder.