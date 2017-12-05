Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 22 in Monday's loss
Murray scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding a steal and a block in 28 minutes during Monday's 122-105 loss to the Mavericks.
The Nuggets' backcourt trio of Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton each scored more than 20 points but got very little help from the rest of the roster, as only Kenneth Faried joined them in double digits. Murray's snapped out of a 2-for-22 funk from three-point range by going 9-for-16 over his last two games, and he'll likely stay hot from beyond the arc Wednesday in a road game against a Pelicans team that has had plenty of trouble with its perimeter defense.
