Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 22 points once again

Murray had 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 105-96 loss against the Lakers.

Murray has scored exactly 22 points in three of his last five games, but he hasn't topped the 16-point mark in each of the other two. He is scoring at a strong rate, however, averaging 20.9 points per game on 46 percent from the field during his last seven games. He will aim to extend that run Thursday on the road against the Knicks.