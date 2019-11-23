Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 22 points

Murray had 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 96-92 win over the Celtics.

Murray has been a man on a mission of late -- following a four-point effort against the Nets last week, the four-year veteran has bounced back admirably and averages 23.7 points, 7.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game over his last three outings. He will aim to extend that solid run of form Sunday at home against Phoenix.