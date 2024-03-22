Murray closed Thursday's 113-100 victory over the Knicks with 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes, but he appeared to sprain his left ankle with under a minute left in the contest, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Murray enjoyed a modest bounce-back performance after averaging 17.5 points on 37.5 percent shooting from the field over his previous four games, but his fantasy managers' attention now shifts to his health moving forward after he sustained the ankle injury while the outcome of Thursday's game was already essentially decided. According to Wind, Murray headed to the locker room after suffering the injury while walking under his own power, offering hope that the ankle sprain will cost him little time, if any. Murray will have Friday to heal up before the Nuggets return to action Saturday in Portland.