Murray posted 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Magic.

Murray missed Saturday's scrimmage against the Pelicans, but he returned for the team's final game before the start of the regular season and looked completely healthy. At this point, there shouldn't be any doubts regarding Murray's availability for the regular season restart Saturday against the Heat.