Murray posted 23 points (9-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Friday's loss to the Clippers.

Murray was dealing with left calf tightness entering the contest, but he played through the issue to log 37 minutes in the loss. The point guard showed considerable offensive improvement from his first game of the campaign, when he totaled only nine points on 1-of-9 shooting from the field. Based on his performance in recent seasons, Friday's respectable stat line should be more indicative of Murray's output moving forward.