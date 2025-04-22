Murray recorded 23 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Murray wasn't on the injury report ahead of Game 2, but he admitted after the game that he was playing through an illness. "I played through it. It was cool," Murray said, as reported by Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com. "I'm sick, but it's OK, no excuses. Played through it." With the series tied at one game apiece, Murray is likely to keep pushing through this setback.