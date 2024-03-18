Murray closed with 23 points (7-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Murray has been on an absolute tear this month, reaching the 15-point mark in all but one of his eight appearances and posting three double-doubles in that span. Murray is averaging 23.3 points and 8.4 assists per game since the beginning of March, and the star floor general seems to be gearing up to be at his best once the regular season ends.