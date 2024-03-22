Murray closed Thursday's 113-100 victory over New York with 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes.

Murray has surpassed the 20-point mark in just two of his last five appearances. While this is likely temporary, he's been operating as Denver's third-best offensive option behind Nikola Jokic and a red-hot Michael Porter. Even though he's now holding a somewhat lesser role in recent weeks, Murray remains a key contributor for the Nuggets on the offensive end of the court, and a player who's capable of taking over at any given contest, starting with a very favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers on Saturday.