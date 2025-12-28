Murray finished Saturday's 127-126 loss to the Magic with 24 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes.

Murray didn't have his best shooting performance in this loss, as he needed 21 shots to record 24 points, but even when considering the lack of efficiency, the star floor general continues to post excellent numbers. Murray has scored at least 24 points in each of his last four games, and he's cleared the 30-point plateau in four of his previous seven. Even if the Nuggets are a bit depleted in terms of depth, Murray continues to deliver excellent numbers across the board and is making a strong case to be an All-Star.