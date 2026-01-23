Murray produced 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 victory over the Wizards.

Murray was a big reason the Nuggets were victorious over Washington, as he scored 24 points while also picking up his fair share of assists, rebounds, blocks and steals. Murray's averaging 29.7 points per game over his last six contests. His scoring uptick is helping the Nuggets sustain during Nikola Jokic's prolonged absence due to a bone bruise.