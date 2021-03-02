Murray scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with two rebonds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Murray has been electric since missing one game on Feb. 6 due to a lingering knee injury. In 12 games since, he's averaged 26.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.6 percent from the field. While he was overshadowed by another outstanding performance from Nikola Jokic on Monday, Murray has proven capable of taking both his volume and efficiency to another level this season.