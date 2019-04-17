Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 24 points in Game 2 win

Murray managed 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 Game 2 win over the Spurs.

Murray shook off a shaky showing in Saturday's series opener to provide a solid scoring effort in this one. The 22-year-old guard remains a somewhat streaky contributor overall, but his 21-point fourth quarter explosion helped his team overcome a fairly sizable deficit to even the series at one game apiece.

