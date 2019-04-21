Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 24 points in Game 4 victory

Murray posted 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 Game 4 win over the Spurs.

Murray bounced back after delivering a dud in Thursday's Game 3 defeat, in which he had nearly as many turnovers (four) as points (six). Murray has been fairly inconsistent all year, but this is his second 24-point performance through four playoff games. With the series tied at two games apiece, the 22-year-old guard will likely need to provide another impressive showing if the Nuggets hope to avoid an elimination game on the road.