Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 24 points in Game 4 victory

Murray posted 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 Game 4 win over the Spurs.

Murray bounced back after delivering a dud in Thursday's Game 3 defeat, in which he had nearly as many turnovers (four) as points (six). Murray has been fairly inconsistent all year, but this is his second 24-point performance through four playoff games. With the series tied at two games apiece, the 22-year-old guard will likely need to provide another impressive showing if the Nuggets hope to avoid an elimination game on the road.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...