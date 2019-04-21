Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 24 points in Game 4 victory
Murray posted 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 Game 4 win over the Spurs.
Murray bounced back after delivering a dud in Thursday's Game 3 defeat, in which he had nearly as many turnovers (four) as points (six). Murray has been fairly inconsistent all year, but this is his second 24-point performance through four playoff games. With the series tied at two games apiece, the 22-year-old guard will likely need to provide another impressive showing if the Nuggets hope to avoid an elimination game on the road.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 24 points in Game 2 win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles mightily in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Teases triple-double in victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play vs. Jazz•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't play vs. Blazers•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Efficient in pivotal win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...