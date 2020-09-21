Murray had 25 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3PT, 7-8 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Sunday's Game 2 loss to the Lakers.

Coming off of a relatively quiet Game 1 (21 points), Murray was more aggressive Sunday, taking 19 shots and working his way to the line eight times -- his most since Game 6 against Utah back in Round 1. Murray has now topped 20 points in five straight games.