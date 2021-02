Murray recorded 25 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and four assists Sunday in a 122-105 win over the Lakers.

Nikola Jokic carried Denver for one half before the Lakers' defense forced him into a playmaking role. Murray stepped up with 10 third-quarter points, which put the Nuggets up enough that their starters mostly rested in the fourth. Murray's 25 points Sunday marked his highest scoring tally in February so far.