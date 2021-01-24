Murray totaled 26 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 120-112 double-overtime win over Phoenix.

Murray was uncertain to play in the contest due to a left shoulder sprain, but the injury didn't seem to hinder his shot as the guard connected on three three-pointers and 10 of 22 field-goal attempts overall. He also paced Denver with 43 minutes in a game that needed two extra periods to be decided. Murray is scoring a career-best 19.5 points per game this season while chipping in 3.9 boards and 4.4 dimes.