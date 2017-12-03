Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 28 points in 33 minutes
Murray poured in 28 points (8-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), collected four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 33 minutes Saturday in Denver's win over Los Angeles.
Murray led the Nuggets in scoring Saturday with 28 points. His scoring got a considerable boost from his three-point shooting, connecting on five of eight attempts. Compare that to the last eight games, where Murray connected on only 14-percent of his three-point attempts. Consistency is the key to his fantasy value going forward. With star big man Nikola Jokic (ankle) out for the foreseeable future, Murray will be asked to shoulder the offensive load.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Contributes 10 points in blowout defeat•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will start Wednesday vs. Houston•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Moving to bench vs. Rockets•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Explodes for 31 in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 18 in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores career-high in victory•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...