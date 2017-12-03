Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 28 points in 33 minutes

Murray poured in 28 points (8-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), collected four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 33 minutes Saturday in Denver's win over Los Angeles.

Murray led the Nuggets in scoring Saturday with 28 points. His scoring got a considerable boost from his three-point shooting, connecting on five of eight attempts. Compare that to the last eight games, where Murray connected on only 14-percent of his three-point attempts. Consistency is the key to his fantasy value going forward. With star big man Nikola Jokic (ankle) out for the foreseeable future, Murray will be asked to shoulder the offensive load.