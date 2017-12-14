Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 28 points in 35 minutes.
Murray accounted for 28 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 35 minutes Wednesday in Denver's loss to Boston.
A plethora of scoring opportunities have fallen into Murray's lap in the absence of Nikola Jokic (ankle), and they were compounded Wednesday with Will Barton (back) out as well. Murray has adopted more ball-handling duties in his second season and is seeing more minutes, which means more control over the offense. His fantasy value will rise with the increasing amount of opportunities. If Murray continues to emerge and scrapes his ceiling the Nuggets will have a collection of young talent that few teams can compete with.
