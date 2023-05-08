Murray logged 28 points (13-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 loss to Phoenix in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Denver played with a slim eight-man rotation in the loss, which made it necessary for Murray to record his highest minute count of the playoffs. Murray has averaged 28.6 points during the playoffs, but he's demonstrated some variance, with three scoring totals below 20 points. Still, Murray represents Denver's second-best scoring threat behind Nikola Jokic, and his output is a critical component on both sides of the ball.