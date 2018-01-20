Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 30 points versus Suns
Murray scored 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to the Suns.
Murray showed no signs of the concussion symptoms that kept him out of Wednesday's game against the Clippers, as he reached the 30-point mark for the fifth time this season and connected on five treys for the fourth time. The second-year pro was immediately thrust back into a large role and could continue to shoulder a heavy burden for a Denver team that could use a clear-cut No. 1 option at the offensive end.
