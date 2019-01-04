Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 36 points in Thursday's win
Murray managed 36 points (12-24 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 117-113 win over the Kings.
Murray bounced back from Tuesday's shaky showing, during which he finished with just eight points on 12 field-goal attempts. Nevertheless, this is the third time in the last four tilts that Murray has poured in at least 30 points, this after reaching that mark in only two of his first 32 appearances here in 2018-19.
