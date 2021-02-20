Murray scored 50 points (21-25 FG, 8-10 3Pt) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Murray's 50 points were a career high, and he did so by shooting incredibly well from the field and three-point range. The performance continued a strong scoring run for him, as he's now topped 20 points in each of his last five games and has averaged 31.4 points in that span. In addition to his impressive scoring, Murray now has multiple steals in three of his last five games and is averaging over 1.1 steals per game for the campaign.