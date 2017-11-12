Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores career-high in victory

Murray tallied 32 points (12-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in Saturday's 125-107 victory over the Magic.

Murray was on fire in this game, netting himself a career-high 32 points. He has been wildly inconsistent this season, frustrating owners who took a flier on him in their drafts. His minutes have fluctuated due to this inconsistency, but he still appears to have the starting role locked-up. He will no doubt gain some confidence from this performance, and will get his next chance to light it up when the Nuggets face Portland on Monday night.

