Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores four points in Friday's win

Murray had four points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 96-88 win over Perth.

It was a quiet statistical showing for Murray, who had been listed as probable with an ankle injury. However, fantasy owners can take solace in the fact that he was healthy enough to suit up. With that being said, Murray's status will be worth tracking over the final two preseason games. Assuming he doesn't suffer a setback, he enters the 2018-19 campaign as one of the top breakout candidates.