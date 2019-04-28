Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 23 points Saturday
Murray ended with 23 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, and four assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 90-86 victory over the Spurs.
Murray came on late for the Nuggets who managed to hold off a fast finishing Spurs team, advancing to the second round of the playoffs where they will face the Trail Blazers. Despite dropping a game-high 23 points, Murray appears to have lost some confidence in his perimeter game and will need to turn things around heading into what will be a more offensive based matchup moving forward. Outside of Murray and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have struggled to find regular scoring and so will need Murray to be at his best come Monday.
