Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 30 points
Murray scored 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-6 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 112-104 loss to Minnesota.
In his last five games, Murray is averaging 22.2 points on the strength of his three-point game. After shooting 5-of-6 from beyond the arc on Wednesday, the second-year guard is shooting 52.9 percent from long range since December 12. This is a small sample of how Murray has improved across the board as a shooter from his rookie season. Shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from three, Murray is shooting 12.4 times per game versus 8.9 times in 2016-17. As a result, he is averaging 15.3 points for the season, an improvement of 5.4 points from a year ago.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 28 points in 35 minutes.•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops game-high 28 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Sunday vs. Pacers•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed as questionable Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 22 in Monday's loss•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...