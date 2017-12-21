Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 30 points

Murray scored 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-6 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 112-104 loss to Minnesota.

In his last five games, Murray is averaging 22.2 points on the strength of his three-point game. After shooting 5-of-6 from beyond the arc on Wednesday, the second-year guard is shooting 52.9 percent from long range since December 12. This is a small sample of how Murray has improved across the board as a shooter from his rookie season. Shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from three, Murray is shooting 12.4 times per game versus 8.9 times in 2016-17. As a result, he is averaging 15.3 points for the season, an improvement of 5.4 points from a year ago.