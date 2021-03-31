Murray collected 30 points (12-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 104-95 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday.

Murray had a very efficient offensive performance which led to his ninth 30-plus point scoring game of the season. Over his last eight games, the guard has averaged 23.4 points per game on 52.1 percent shooting from the field and 49.1 percent shooting from three. Murray has also been contributing strong defensive stats over that span, averaging 2.1 steals per game.