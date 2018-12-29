Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 31 points Friday
Murray totaled 31 points (13-27 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 102-99 victory over the Spurs.
Much like Nikola Jokic, Murray was able to bounce back after a poor shooting night against the Spurs on Wednesday. He went 13-of-27 from the field to end with a game-high 31 points, topping the 30 point mark for just the third time this season. Murray is just the 95th ranked player this season, due in large part to his 42 percent from the field.
