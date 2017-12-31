Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 31 points
Murray scored 31 points (11-23 FG, 1-6 3PT, 8-9 FT) to go with eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks across 40 minutes during Saturday's 107-102 loss to Philadelphia.
Murray's 31 points capped off a four game run in which the guard is averaging 22.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Over this span, the guard is shooting a solid 47.0 from the floor on 17.0 shots per game. As a result of shooting 12.8 times per game for the season, Murray has improved his shooting numbers from year one to year two, shooting 44.4 percent this year compared to last year's 40.4 percent. Murray will look to keep his current scoring run going against Phoenix on Wednesday.
