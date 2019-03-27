Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 33 points Tuesday
Murray tallied 33 points (12-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 95-92 victory over Detroit.
After shooting a woeful 2-of-12 from the field Sunday, Murray bounced back with his most efficient night of the calendar year. He made 12-of-19 from the field, ending with a game-high 33 points. After getting out to a 27 point lead, the Nuggets took their foot off the gas and almost surrendered the lead to the Pistons who were able to rally late. The Nuggets are going to push for the number one seed and so their players should all be looking at big minutes down the stretch.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Well-rounded line in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Paces team with 30 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Makes it rain in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Efficient night Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Productive in Philly•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Strong line in return•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...