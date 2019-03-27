Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 33 points Tuesday

Murray tallied 33 points (12-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 95-92 victory over Detroit.

After shooting a woeful 2-of-12 from the field Sunday, Murray bounced back with his most efficient night of the calendar year. He made 12-of-19 from the field, ending with a game-high 33 points. After getting out to a 27 point lead, the Nuggets took their foot off the gas and almost surrendered the lead to the Pistons who were able to rally late. The Nuggets are going to push for the number one seed and so their players should all be looking at big minutes down the stretch.