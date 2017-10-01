Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores nine points in preseason debut

Murray scored nine points (3-7 FG, 3-3 3PT) in Saturday's preseason opener against Golden State.

The real news was that Murray got the starting nod at point guard over Emmanuel Mudiay, who scored 19 points in 28 minutes off the bench. Coach Mike Malone indicated at the start of camp that the pair will compete for the spot, and it's possible that the competition will drag into the regular season. As a rookie, Murray appeared in all 82 games, logging 10 starts and averaging 9.9 points and 2.1 assists per contest.