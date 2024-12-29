Murray had 34 points (12-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Saturday's 134-121 win over the Pistons.

Murray has been playing at a high level in recent weeks, but he turned more than a few heads Saturday after notching his best scoring mark of the season by a sizable margin -- his previous season-high output was 28 points, established twice and more recently on Dec. 16. The star floor general has reached the 20-point mark in all but one of his last seven outings, averaging 24.7 points and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and 44.2 percent from three in that span. Murray's recent numbers have been impressive enough to say he's riding his most productive stretch of the entire season.