Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores team-best 23 points

Murray registered 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes Thursday against the Clippers.

Murray has responded well since laying an egg Saturday against Charlotte (eight points), averaging 18 points a game in the three contests since. He continues to prove how he can rack up fantasy points in a number of different categories, which is shown by his averages (18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 39 matchups) this season.