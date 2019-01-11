Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores team-best 23 points
Murray registered 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes Thursday against the Clippers.
Murray has responded well since laying an egg Saturday against Charlotte (eight points), averaging 18 points a game in the three contests since. He continues to prove how he can rack up fantasy points in a number of different categories, which is shown by his averages (18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 39 matchups) this season.
