Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores team-high 21 in win
Murray had 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FG), five boards, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes of a 109-89 win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.
Murray lead his team in scoring for the second consecutive game, playing a team-high 33 minutes as the Nuggets cruised to their fifth win of the season. Denver's sizable lead enabled the team to rest its stars in the contest, yet that didn't stop Murray from leading his team in scoring. Denver next plays Philadelphia on Friday.
