Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores team-high 22 points in win
Murray amassed 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 91-87 victory over Orlando.
Murray had a solid night Saturday, leading the Nuggets with 22 points including a pair of triples. He is yet to blow up this season and currently ranks as the 78th best player in 9-category leagues. Given the talent around him, Murray's value is somewhat capped. He will likely be better than his current ranking suggests, although the top-50 would appear to be a realistic expectation.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Efficient in preseason victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't play in FIBA World Cup•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Locked up by Nuggets•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Disappointing end to the season•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.