Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores team-high 22 points in win

Murray amassed 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 91-87 victory over Orlando.

Murray had a solid night Saturday, leading the Nuggets with 22 points including a pair of triples. He is yet to blow up this season and currently ranks as the 78th best player in 9-category leagues. Given the talent around him, Murray's value is somewhat capped. He will likely be better than his current ranking suggests, although the top-50 would appear to be a realistic expectation.