Murray amassed 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 109-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Murray played through a calf injury Friday, leading the Nuggets with 22 points. A proven contributor in both fantasy and reality, it's been a strong start to the season for Murray, averaging 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 33.7 minutes per game. There is no reason to think he can't finish this season inside the top 40, once all is said and done.