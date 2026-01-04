Murray tallied 27 points (11-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 assists and six rebounds over 40 minutes during the Nuggets' 127-115 loss to the Nets on Sunday.

Murray failed to score any points in the first quarter, but he picked up the pace in the second frame and got his teammates involved with a season-high 16 dimes, en route to his ninth double-double of the season (and fourth over his last last seven outings). The star point guard was buoyed somewhat by the long-awaited returns of Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, but that duo will probably not play in the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back set Monday against the 76ers. In three games without Nikola Jokic (knee), Murray has averaged 27.3 points, 9.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 threes over 38.7 minutes per game.