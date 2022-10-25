Murray notched eight points (3-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Murray struggled from inside the arc Monday, connecting on just one of eight shots, en route to his first single-digit point output of the campaign. After not playing at all last season due to a torn ACL, the dynamic guard will likely have occasional hiccups while shaking off the rust. However, the encouraging sign is that Murray has played at least 26 minutes in each of his first three appearances of the campaign, so when he's available, he should get plenty of opportunities to produce like he did before his devastating knee injury.