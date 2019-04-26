Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Serviceable effort in loss Thursday
Murray totaled 16 points (7-18 FG, six assists, and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-103 loss to the Spurs.
Murray was solid enough in Thursday's loss but will need to improve drastically if the Nuggets are to emerge victorious Saturday. He has been far from consistent throughout the round one series and fans will be hoping he turns it up for the home crowd. Breaking down his numbers from the series thus far, in the games Murray shoots at least 47 percent, the Nuggets win. He has also scored at least 23 points in all three victories and so the recipe seems fairly clear cut.
