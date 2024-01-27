Murray (shins) is available for Saturday's game versus the 76ers.
Murray has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday despite dealing with bilateral shin inflammation. Murray will suit up for his 22nd straight contest.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dealing with shin inflammation•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles with shot in blowout loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Strikes for 31 in Indiana•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Erupts for 35 in Boston•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Double-double against Sixers•