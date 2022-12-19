Murray (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against Charlotte.
Murray was probable coming into the day so there was never much doubt that he'd be cleared to play. The Kentucky product is coming off of a 23-point, five-rebound, six-assist effort in 36 minutes against the Lakers on Friday.
