Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Set to rejoin top unit Monday
Murray will start at point guard for Monday's game against the Celtics, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Murray was demoted to a bench role for Saturday's win over the Mavericks, which was reportedly due to a violation of team rules. However, it appears the one game on the bench will suffice as his punishment and Murray is set to rejoin the top unit Monday. Look for him to take on his typical workload, which means fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating him as usual.
