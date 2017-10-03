Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Seven points off bench Monday
Murray totaled seven points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and a rebound over 21 minutes in Monday's 113-107 preseason win over the Lakers.
As expected, Murray came off the bench after drawing the start in Saturday's exhibition opener. The second-year guard struggled from in front of the arc for the second time in as many exhibitions and is now just 2-for-13 from that distance over the first pair of preseason contests. Murray did log just two fewer minutes than starter Emmanuel Mudiay, and if head coach Mike Malone holds true to his word, both will continue to alternate first-team opportunities throughout the exhibition slate as part of their competition for starting point guard duties.
