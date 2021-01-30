Murray recorded 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's loss against the Spurs.

Murray is yet to record a double-double this season, and he has settled into a secondary role in an offense led by Nikola Jokic, but he continues to pile up points for fun -- he has now scored 15 or more points in four of his last five starts. Murray is entrenched as the Nuggets' second-best scoring threat, but he has already shown the ability to perform as the go-to guy if needed, so he has a decent floor and an even higher upside on most nights, as he can go off on any given game.