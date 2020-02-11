Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Shines against Spurs
Murray chipped in with 26 points (11-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 127-120 win over the Spurs.
Murray missed 10 straight games between January and February, but he has been nothing short of excellent since returning to the starting lineup four games. The fourth-year guard has averaged 28.3 points and 5.3 assists per game during that four-game stretch, and he should remain Denver's second-best scoring threat behind Nikola Jokic moving forward. He is also shooting an unsustainable 58.9 percent from the field during that aforementioned span.
