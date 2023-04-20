Murray accumulated 40 points (13-22 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 122-113 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Nikola Jokic had a strong game and came close to a triple-double Wednesday, but Murray carried the team offensively and reached the 40-point plateau for the first time since Feb. 4, when he recorded 41 points in a road win over the Hawks. Murray should be a strong fantasy play and a valuable piece on offense for the Nuggets ahead of Game 3 on Friday.