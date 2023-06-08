Murray totaled 34 points (12-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 45 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 win over the Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Murray made history in Game 3, becoming the first player in NBA history to dish out at least 10 assists in each of the first three games of the Finals. This was his first triple-double of the current postseason run, but he's eked out four double-doubles over his last six appearances. He needs to remain aggressive and play the one-two game with Nikola Jokic if the Nuggets want to clinch the title after jumping out to a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4 on Friday.