Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Shines in starting opportunity
Murray poured in 20 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added two assists and two steals across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 122-104 preseason win over the Lakers.
As expected, Murray took his turn with the first unit after ceding the start last Monday night to his competitor for the top point guard job, Emmanuel Mudiay. Murray was locked in from behind the arc, with all but one of his baskets coming from long range. The second-year pro's successes through three games have primarily come from downtown, and his overall shooting is an area of focus after he posted a subpar 40.4 percent success rate from the field in his rookie campaign. The battle between he and Mudiay is expected to extend throughout the exhibition slate, but both players are likely to see a solid amount of minutes in the regular season, especially factoring in that Murray can also be deployed as a two-guard.
